Selena Gomez hints at drama with bff after Benny Blanco cheating rumours

Selena Gomez stirs debate with latest move after Benny Blanco sparked cheating rumours

Selena Gomez has decided to sever ties with her longtime pal, Theresa Marie, after rumours circulated about Benny Blanco cheating.

The 32-year-old singer quietly unfollowed her friend on Instagram in the wake of recent speculations.

The rumours emerged after the music producer was spotted dining with Marie without Gomez.

Eagle-eyed fans noted the social media snub and expressed their theories on X. One user noted that Marie has continued following the Fetish hitmaker, while she does not follow her back.

The two friends last appeared together on Gomez’s Instagram in March, when the two posed together at their friend, Anna Collins’ birthday bash.

The unfollow came after a footage of Marie and Blanco’s solo outing went viral on Twitter.

While some sided with Blanco, noting that the meeting could’ve been of a very innocent nature, some implied that there could’ve been some ulterior motives.

The Grammy winner and her fiancé have not directly addressed the issue yet.

Gomez and Theresa have been friends for around five years, and the Only Murders In the Building actress has continued to gush about Marie in the past.

In 2019, Gomez wrote a touching tribute for her pal, writing, “She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way… She is beautiful, kind and smart,” on Instagram.