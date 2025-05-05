Kygo shares rare glimpse from Sydney Sweeney, MGK outing

Sydney Sweeney stepped out in Las Vegas with some close friends following her breakup with Jonathan Davino.

The Euphoria actress hit the scene with Kygo, Patrick Schwarzenegger and MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) at the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas.

The It Ain't Me producer shared a carousel post of the event featuring photos of moments shared with MGK, Sweeney, Schwarzenegger and other celebrities.

He captioned the post, "Grand opening of @palmtreebeachclub [palm tree emojis]."

In the first image the Anyone But You star and the Midnight Sun actor were seen posing with Kygo behind the DJ set.

In the following pictures, the Norwegian music producer was captured in a candid moment with Sweeney and MGK.

The Immaculate star also shared a group photo on her Instagram story, posing with MGK and Schwarzenegger.

Sweeney has been long-time friends with both MGK and Schwarzenegger. She and MGK starred in Big Time Adolescence, and she also played a lead role in Downfalls High, the rapper’s 2021 film.

As for Schwarzenegger, both he and Sweeney are known for their work in The White Lotus, she in first season and he in third season.

The party came shortly after Sweeney called it quits with ex-fiancé Davino, a source confirmed it to People Magazine.

Currently, Sweeney is busy with her upcoming projects that include the movie Eden directed by Ron Howard and Split Fiction directed by Jon M. Chu.