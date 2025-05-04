Salma Hayek unveils ONE thing she is happiest about in life

Salma Hayek speaks about embracing parenthood

Salma Hayek proved that she has her priorities set straight in life.

The Mexican American actress has worked in many popular films in Hollywood like Grown Ups, Desperado, Eternals, Hitman’s Bodyguard and many more.

However, there was a phase in her life where she turned down many roles, but that is because she prioritized her family over work.

The 58-year-old wanted to ensure that she was the present parent to 18-year-old daughter Valentina and her stepchildren.

She feels proud of investing a lot of her time in kids as they are independent now and Hayek feels happy about it.

In conversation to Italian publication IO Donna, the film producer added, "All my children, not just Valentina, now they are all independent and I am happy about it. I have invested a lot of time in it.”

“My family has always been a priority. You can see it in my career, in the last 18 years I have only chosen roles shot mostly in the summer and in Europe.

Salma says that she does not regret turning down big roles. That was not sacrifice for her rather she believes she has only organized herself better.

The Frida actress married CEO of Kering François-Henri Pinault in 2009.