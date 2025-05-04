Met Gala 2025: Celebrities skipping the fashion event this year

Which faces will not be seen during the star-studded Met Gala in 2025?

Met Gala 2025 is welcoming many new faces onboard for this year’s biggest fashion event, but many of the regulars have decided to miss out on the night.

Some stars, who are either preoccupied with work commitments or personal life’s demands, and have passed on the star-studded event.

Following is the list of celebrities who are skipping on the event.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: The couple has decided to skip on the event despite being Met Gala regulars. Lively and Reynolds are likely occupied with their legal battle with Justin Baldoni, and are avoiding the spotlight.

Sarah Jessica Parker: The actress cited “work” as the reason she is skipping on the event this year, despite really wanting to go. Parker shared that she would be watching the event from home and cannot wait to see how people interpret the theme.

Rachel Zegler: The actress and singer confirmed that she would be rehearsing her play Evita in London on the day of Met Gala, therefore she passed on the invite. Zegler has also notably avoided public attention since the controversial press for Snow White.

Gisele Bundchen: Although the supermodel has been a regular at Met Gala, she would skip this year. Bundchen recently welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente and is likely busy with mom duties.

Kendrick Lamar: The Grammy-winner, who is currently on tour, confirmed his absence due to his show in Philadelphia scheduled for the same night as the Met Gala.

Lili Reinhart: The actress will also be one of the absentees this year. Rumours arose that Reinhart is not likely to reappear at the gala after her previous criticism of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit, which may have resulted in her exclusion from the event.

Lady Gaga: The popstar is currently on tour which is why she would be skipping the fashion gala.

Katy Perry: The singer is also currently on tour and The Lifetimes Tour is the reason for the songstress’ absence.