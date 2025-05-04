Benny Blanco hails beau Selena Gomez for changing view on life

Benny Blanco, iconic music producer who is completely smitten by his fiancé Selena Gomez, has recently got real about life-changing lesson he learned from the singer.

Blanco shared that Gomez has shown him the true power of patience and love since they’ve been together.

The 37-year-old music producer shared with ELLE: "Most recently, it became Selena. When you’re recording someone, it’s like a therapy session. You say, 'Hey, how you doing?' They say, 'Oh, I’m doing great.”' And you say, 'No, how you really doing?' They go, 'No, I’m doing good' And then you say, 'How you really doing' And then they’re like, 'I hate this! I want to do this. I want to do that.'

"You get deep with someone, and you never know how it’s going to go.

"I learned from Selena that when you have patience and love for another person, it makes everything so much easier."

When Blanco was asked about the biggest lesson he learned from the former Disney Channel star, he didn’t talk about fame or success. Instead, he shared the advice his mom gave him and that is "always treat everyone the same, no matter who they are or where they come from."

He explained: "My mom is very much a karma person. She always says, “'Treat people the way you want to be treated.' And I know it sounds so corny. But people don’t do it! You should treat the best NBA player in the world the same way you treat the person valeting cars. You’re not supposed to prioritize people based on what they do."

Apart from his career, Benny Blanco loves cooking and has put together a whole menu of dishes that the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress Selena can’t get enough of.