Green Day finally gets long awaited spot on Walk of Fame

Green Day has officially joined the ranks of Hollywood legends, receiving their long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Thursday, May 1, band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, and Mike Dirnt were honored with the 2,810th star dedicated to their influential punk rock band.

The ceremony, hosted by music personality Matt Pinfield, was attended by a sea of fans, who blocked the streets to celebrate the milestone.

In addition to the passionate fanbase, a several celebrities stepped out to support the five-time Grammy-winning band, including Ryan Reynolds, producer Rob Cavallo, and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Despite being embroiled in a legal battle alongside wife Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni, Reynolds, 48, didn’t miss a beat. He delivered a heartfelt yet humorous speech to pay tribute to the band.

Moreover, just like Green Day’s Coachella set was interrupted by Flavor Flav, the Bring the Noise rapper made sure to keep the tradition alive by crashing the band’s Walk of Fame ceremony as well.

In addition, fans took to social media to share their excitement and appreciation, for the Boulevard of Broken Dreams hitmakers with one saying, "Been a fan, always a fan and this is long overdue."



"It's about damn time that they have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Because they are my favorite Rock band of all time. Love you, Green day!!!" another added.

The Walk of Fame honour comes shortly after Green Day made headlines at Coachella with a powerful performance of American Idiot.