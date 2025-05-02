Blake Lively reveals source of support amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

Blake Lively reveals what gives actress strength amid life and career problems

Blake Lively finds strength and sanity in her family life while navigating what she calls one of the toughest chapters of her life. During her Thursday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress opened up about the emotional rollercoaster she’s been riding—though she didn’t dive into specifics about her ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, she made it clear that it’s taken a toll.

“It’s no surprise, I have had a pretty intense year. They’re just my lifeline. No matter what day I am having,” Lively shared, speaking about her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds—daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and their youngest, 2-year-old son Olin.

“I have to be Disney Land for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos.”

Lively, 37, didn’t shy away from acknowledging the weight of the legal battle, calling it one of the “lowest lows of my life.”

Still, amidst the struggle, she expressed a deep awareness of her privilege and a sense of responsibility when it comes to speaking out.

“I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience. Fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent,” she said.

“But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to.”

Through it all, it’s clear that Lively’s not letting the drama dull her sparkle—because when you’re playing Disneyland for four little ones, life doesn’t pause for plot twists.