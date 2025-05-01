Machine Gun Kelly shares DJ ‘Viiiiibe’ with daughter from 35th birthday party

Machine Gun Kelly DJ's with daughter on 35th birthday

Machine Gun Kelly is proving he’s not just a rockstar on stage, but also in the dad department. The rapper—real name Colson Baker—shared a sweet father-daughter moment from his birthday celebration, and fans can’t get enough of the vibe.

In a video posted to his Instagram on April 30, MGK, 35, and his 15-year-old daughter Casie were spotted showing off their moves and goofing around behind a DJ booth.

Sporting a relaxed white tee and a backwards cap, MGK looked right at home beside Casie, who matched his energy in a black tube top and oversized biker jacket.

The two shared a light-hearted moment that’s got the internet collectively saying “aww.”

Captioning the post, Kelly wrote, “My daughter is a viiiiibe,” and honestly, he’s not wrong.

Casie is MGK’s eldest, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. And while this bonding moment with his teen daughter is winning hearts online, it’s not the only joy in his life these days. The rapper also recently welcomed a baby girl in March with ex Megan Fox.

Though MGK and Fox split before their daughter's arrival, a source shared with People that the pair are fully embracing this new chapter of parenthood.

“Megan and MGK are really loving this time right now with their baby girl,” the insider revealed.

“They're not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together.”

The source added, “They are getting along really well and they have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great.”

So, between DJ dance parties with his teen and cozy newborn snuggles, MGK seems to be living the ultimate girl dad dream—one vibe at a time.