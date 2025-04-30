Jon Bon Jovi gives Dorothea Hurley 36 roses for 36th wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot in a spontaneous Vegas ceremony in 1989

Jon Bon Jovi just proved that rock and romance can go the distance.

The Bon Jovi frontman, 63, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, to celebrate his 36th wedding anniversary with wife Dorothea Hurley, sharing a tribute filled with roses, throwbacks, and a nod to the Vegas chapel where it all began.

“36 roses for 36 amazing years. Happy anniversary my love….,” he wrote, alongside photos of the bouquet, a wedding-day snapshot from 1989, and a picture of the famed Graceland Wedding Chapel.

The couple, who tied the knot during a whirlwind Vegas trip while Bon Jovi was on tour, have been going strong ever since.

In a past interview with People, Bon Jovi recalled the spontaneous decision to marry his longtime love. “We had a night off, and I said, ‘I need a higher high — I got an idea. Let’s go to Vegas now.’ And she said, ‘Now?’ I said, ‘Now.’”

He added that their “taxi driver was our witness,” and that although the secret wedding shocked nearly everyone around them, he never regretted it.

“It’s a shame because it should have been a beautiful moment, but… people were trying to take it away, until I stood up and went, ‘Wait a minute, why are we living our life for anyone else?’”

The couple now share four children — and one famous daughter-in-law, Millie Bobby Brown.