Dua Lipa shares exciting news ahead of resuming Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa excited her fans by revealing a special addition to her upcoming European concerts during her Radical Optimism tour.

Gearing up to resume her shows after completing the Australian leg of her world tour, the Levitating hitmaker took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 29, to announce the special guest who will be joining her on London, Liverpool, and Dublin shows.

Piquing the anticipation ahead of her new series of concerts, which she is set to kick off on May 11 in Madrid, Spain, the New Rules singer unveiled Dove Cameron as a special guest for three stops.

In addition, she also name-dropped Alessi Rose as the special guest for all 25 scheduled dates.

According to the setlist the Break My Heart songstress shared on her recent social media activity, she is set to take the stage for one show only in Italy and Ireland, two shows in Spain, France, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, three shows in Belgium, and Four shows in Germany and the UK.

For the unversed, the Grammy winning singer wrapped up her Australian tour on March 29, 2025, during which she shared the stage with YouTube sensation Troye Sivan and many more.

Since completing her Australian concert tour, Lipa, 29, has been enjoying some quality time with family and close friends, especially her fiancé, Callum Turner, with whom she recently spent her Easter holidays.