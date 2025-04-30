Liam Hemsworth incredible transformation into The Witcher unveiled

Liam Hemsworth's Geralt of Rivera stuns fans

Liam Hemsworth seems to be living up to the legacy left by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivera in The Witcher.

Man of Steel actor's exit from the Netflix series was a blow to the series' fans. It also sparked strong reaction from them.

However, the streaming service's head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander had stood by the decision to go with a new actor.

Hemsworth has undoubtedly proven the official right!

The 35-year-old gave rare insight into his stunning transformation as the famed character sending fans into frenzy with shock and excitement.

Miley Cyrus' ex donned an all-black costume including a leather jacket, studded gloves and knee-high boots.

The Hunger Games star looked almost unrecognizable with his usual short brown hair replaced by long silver locks.

For the unversed, Cavill had taken to Instagram at the time to bid farewell to the medieval monster hunter.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” wrote 41-year-old as he bode adieus.

He continued, “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”