Anthony Mackie checked up on Sebatian Stan after Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie's little chat after Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal

Sebastian Stan might be busy diving into Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts, but he’s still finding time to exchange hilarious texts with his longtime Marvel buddy, Anthony Mackie.

While chatting during a recent press junket for Thunderbolts, Stan, 42, shared a funny story about a message he received shortly after the Avengers: Doomsday lineup was revealed on March 26.

It seems that Mackie, 46, who plays Sam Wilson/The Falcon, couldn’t resist reaching out to his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star.

"I got a text that went, 'What's up player' and I was like, um 'Not much. How are you?' " Stan recalled with a laugh, even throwing in his best Mackie impersonation for good measure.

The banter didn’t stop there.

"And he was like, 'When you come in, where are you staying at?' And I was like, uh, 'I don't know yet, Anthony. I don't have my place yet,'" Stan continued, adding that Mackie quickly fired back with, "Don't be like that."

Fans have loved the duo's chemistry ever since they first teamed up in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

They took that magic to new heights in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Sam Wilson ultimately steps into the iconic role of Captain America following Avengers: Endgame.

When recently asked by Variety about appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, Stan, who makes a brief cameo, revealed he’s been tied up with Thunderbolts filming.

"[Filming] Thunderbolts, let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me because I didn’t see Anthony Mackie," he teased. "So, I’ll say that. Although I miss Anthony Mackie like daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit."

Marvel fans can gear up for the much-anticipated Thunderbolts when it hits theaters on May 2, 2025.