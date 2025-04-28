Princess Anne meets former daughter in law amid Buckingham Palace latest update

Princess Anne reunites with her former daughter-in-law amid Buckingham Palace's latest update about her next Royal duty.

The King's sister is set to attend two major events on Monday, Palace confirmed, despite recently suffering a leg injury.

Amid the news, an interesting development also caught attention within her family- Princess Anne was spotted having a warm chat with Autumn Phillips, four years after her split from Peter Phillips.

Autumn, 46, proved she remains apart of the Royal circle as she cheered on Zara Tindall at the Cirencester Park horse trials over the weekend.

The Canadian-born businesswoman was seen smiling alongside Princess Anne highlighting the strong ties that have endured beyond the divorce.

Royal photographer James Whatling described the meeting to Hello! as 'nice and relaxed.

It is important to mention that Autumn ended her 12 years of marriage to Peter in 2021 as they co-parent two daughters Savannah,14, and Isla, 13.

While Peter has since moved with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, Autumn has found happiness with property developer Donal Mulryan.