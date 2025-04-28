Georgia Harrison looks ahead to motherhood with parenting book by her side

Georgia Harrison is expecting her baby with boyfriend Jack Stacey

Georgia Harrison seemed to be incredibly happy with the new development in her life as the star is expecting her first child at the age of 30.

The Love Island star proudly displayed her baby bump for the first time on Monday, just days after announcing she's expecting her baby with boyfriend Jack Stacey.

The star enjoyed some poolside relaxation during a sun-filled getaway, flaunting her blossoming belly in a tiny bikini as she topped up her tan.

Making the most of her downtime, Georgia was also spotted reading First-Time Parent to prepare for her new chapter. She shared her happy news with fans over the weekend on Instagram, celebrating her whirlwind ten-month romance with Jack, 33.

Sharing radiant photos of her growing bump, Georgia wrote: 'We have been keeping a secret. Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can not wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.'

'I still can't believe I have finally got everything I ever wanted and I could not be more grateful...And just like that, two are about to become three.'

Georgia also opened up about her pregnancy in interviews with OK!Magazine and The Daily Mirror.