Ben Affleck wants to make movies with ex-wife Jennifer Garner after JLo split

Ben Affleck is considering to make movies with former wife Jennifer Garner after his bitter split from Jennifer Lopez.

In addition to co-parenting their children, a source revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Argo director has been leaning heavily on Garner and now Ben wants to “add a working relationship to the mix”.

The Deep Water actor hoped to create same onscreen magic they shared when the he and Garner starred together in the 2003 superhero movie, Daredevil.

The source noted that a “movie recoupling” would likely have the support of Affleck's Artists Equity studio partner Matt Damon and wife Lucy, who still think Garner a close friend.

A source spilled to the outlet, “That friendship is going to make it very easy for Garner to work with Matt and Affleck's studio, and even get some of her own projects done.”

“She has a special voice as a movie-maker, with a gift for romantic comedies and feel-good stuff, as opposed to the dramas and thrillers Ben and Matt usually make,” explained an insider.

However, Garner’s latest act could be tough on her romance with John Miller.

“John has just about had it with Ben's meddling,” shared an insider.

Another source told Radaronline.com that Miller and Garner went to couples’ therapy because of Ben's interference.

The insider noted that would this would be a tough balancing act for Garner, especially with Affleck often gushing about what a great mom she is to their three children.

“Ben makes it clear how much affection and admiration he still has for Jen as a mom, an actress and even as a businesswoman,” mentioned an insider.

The source further said, “She's good at just about everything and continues to be incredibly important to Ben.”

"For Jen, working with Ben's studio would be a no-brainer. Even if Ben blurs the boundaries between them, she knows where to draw the line,” pointed out an insider.

Hower, the source added, “This likely not enough to keep John happy.”