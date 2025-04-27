Meghan Markle explains why she changed her mind about Netflix project

Meghan Markle admits she was initially unsure if she wanted to 'share in that way'

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix venture almost didn’t happen.

Speaking at the Time100 Summit on April 24, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she was initially hesitant to showcase her homemaking skills before launching With Love, Meghan.

"I've always loved to make things in my kitchen, do small flower arrangements, make a lot of jam," Meghan, 43, shared, per GB News.

But when Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria suggested there was a show idea in her homemade gifts, Meghan admitted, "I hadn't at the onset thought that was something I wanted to share in that way."

Despite Meghan’s enthusiasm, the show faced tough reviews from UK critics, with The Telegraph branding it a "two-star" effort and calling it an "exercise in narcissism" filled with "extravagant brunches, celebrity pals and business plugs."

The Duchess also addressed why the series wasn’t filmed inside the Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry and their two children.

"When people say, 'Why didn't you [film in] your house?' Well, I have kids coming home from their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I'd want for them to have," she explained.

Regardless of the backlash, Meghan’s lifestyle products inspired by the show sold out within half an hour.