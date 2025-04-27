Justin Bieber reminisces about special moment with late grandfather: Watch

Justin Bieber shared a fond memory of his grandfather, Bruce Dale, just a couple of hours after announcing the passing of his beloved maternal grandfather.

Looking back on a heartwarming moment with his late grandfather, the Baby hitmaker shared a nostalgic video from his treasured childhood memories.

The vintage short clip shows a young Justin running toward his grandfather, who was sitting on a couch. The grandpa lifts him, gives him a sweet peck on the cheek and then wraps him in a warm embrace.

“I love you papa I love you and miss you forever,” the Grammy-winning singer captioned the Instagram video he posted on Saturday, April 26.

Justin shared the tender memory after announcing the death of his grandfather via an emotional tribute.

Reminiscing about their time together, he recalled how he used to spend all his money on snacks for their game days and how his grandpa would heckle the referees.

“I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven,” he wrote, closing the tribute. “I will miss u. I will ache.”

“And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” he added.

When did Justin Bieber’s Grandfather died?

Justin’s grandfather Dale died at the age of 80 on Thursday, April 24, according to an online obituary from a funeral home based in Bieber's hometown of Stratford, Ontario