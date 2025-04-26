Coldplay X BTS Jin’s latest concert attended by special guest in crowd

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, wasn’t the only BTS member who made a special appearance at Coldplay’s last concert in South Korea.

On Friday, April 25, The Astronaut singer once again shared the stage with the British rock band, singing and dancing alongside frontman Chris Martin.

However, the 32-year-old wasn’t the only BTS star at the Goyang Stadium, the septet’s leader RM also made a special appearance in the crowd, marking a mini-reunion.

Not to mention, with RM—born Kim Nam-joon— in the audience, the eldest member of the Korean band stirred excitement by teasing the BTS reunion after the completion of the mandatory military service of all the members.

"BTS will be back soon," Jin announced enthusiastically. Martin, 48, also weighed in saying, "Coldplay is leaving Korea, but soon BTS will come back, so that’s good."

"Everybody’s only watching our show because you guys are unavailable right now," he admitted in a light-hearted confession.

Notably, RM has taken a leave to attend the Coldplay concert, as along with him, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin are still serving in mandatory military service.

Among all, Jin was the first member to get discharged in June 2024, followed by J-Hope, who completed his service on April 15, 2024.