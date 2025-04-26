Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry on 'same page' in upholding Royal traditions

William, Harry and Kate invited their former flames to witness their respective wedding days

When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, the world watched in awe-but a few raised eyebrows at the guest list.

Both William and Kate invited their former flames to witness their historic union. William's guest list featured several notable ex-girlfriends, including his first love Rose Farquhar, Arabella Musgrave, Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, and Jecca Craig, a close friend often dubbed his 'first true love.'

Meanwhile, Kate also kept ties with her past, inviting Rupert Finch whom she dated before University and Willem Marx, her rumoured sixth-form beau from Marlborough College.

While this might seem unusual to some, in royal and aristocratic circles, maintaining friendships while exes is a tradition rooted in centuries-old etiquette.

William Norwich, a Town & Country correspondent, once explained to The New York Times that 'sustaining hostilities' after breakup is considered 'too down market' among the upper class.

The tradition is not unique to William and Kate. Prince Charles invited Camilla Parker Bowles to his wedding to Princess Diana, and Prince Harry kept with the custom, inviting Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas to his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.