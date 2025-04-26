Justin Bieber refuses to back down amid paparazzi tension

Justin Bieber claps back at those who 'bully' him

Justin Bieber seems to be in serious turmoil amid the unwanted public scrutiny and the paparazzi culture.

Just around the start of this month the Peaches singer had a paparazzi meltdown moment.

Recently also, the 31-year-old was seen videotaping his POV when paps clicked his pictures as he was leaving the venue and walking to his car.

Now comes an apparently emotional outburst of Hailey Bieber's husband who is refusing to be 'bullied' out of LA.

The father of one is adamant to stay in the place where his 'influence' is most needed.

Selena Gomez's ex took to Instagram Friday, April 25, to tell everyone that he is not going anywhere.

"Everyone telling me to more from La (sic), "Justin began his post, "…How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?"

The American songwriter also acknowledged that he's 'been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood'.

However, the Sorry singer clarified that all he wants is 'to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone', while also adding that he also wishes to be 'a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY'.