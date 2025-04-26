Ryan Reynolds spills family insight amid Blake Lively's legal battle

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fight legal battle after 'It Ends with Us'

Ryan Reynolds opened about a family tradition that his dad started, which he continues to follow to date with his wife and kids.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, who share three daughters and one son with Blake Lively, shared that his youngest girl is obsessed with the tradition.

The 48-year-old spoke about travelling to the Canadian Mint every year to collect coins as his father started this as a ritual.

In conversation with PEOPLE, Ryan explained, "Every year he sent away to the Canadian Mint, and he would buy the packet of coins.”

“It was probably $15 and it wasn't very extravagant, but every year, all my brothers, we all have from the year we're born to the last time he did it.”

The Red Notice star opened about her daughter’s obsession with the ritual, while calling it his family’s ‘thing’.

"My youngest daughter, Betty, is kind of obsessed with it. That's sort of our thing. We actually travelled to the Canadian Mint, and... I felt like I was taking my dad with us and I do the same thing. I get them a package.”

“They don't even know. I mean, they know, but they don't care yet. They will later maybe."

Reynolds and Lively have been married for 12 years now. They still share a very close bond after years of marriage.