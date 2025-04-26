Rob Lowe reveals origin of Tom Cruise iconic 'Mission Impossible' run

Rob Lowe revealed how their The Outsiders co-star Emilio Estevez seemingly helped shaped Tom Cruise’s iconic running style in the Mission: Impossible films.

Lowe, in a recent podcast episode of the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, discussed about the Top Gun star’s acting skills and his mind-blowing stunts.

During the conversation, Carvey took the opportunity to ask the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor about his knowledge of Cruise’s physical performances.

He admitted that other than his stunts, the most impressive thing in those films is "sprinting with that kind of authority at 60-something, because the hip flexors so do you think they do slightly speed it up a little bit?"

Lowe denied this, saying that he doesn’t believe in the films speed up the Oscar nominee’s pace. Instead, he added, "Tom and I, I could be wrong, but I think we both initially learned to run from Emilio Estevez's running coach."

The Floor actor identified the coach as the record-breaking triple-jump athlete Milan Tiff, noting that he trained Cruise and Lowe after The Outsider.

"We were all training with Milan, the hand thing was the big thing," he said.

The host already shared one of the Jack Reacher actor's style where his hands are straight up and down for less wind resistance.

Lowe went on to explain another style.

"You also make it flap, by the way," he shared, holding up his hands with a slight curve in the extended fingers and moving them from his head to his torso. "And then you make it a little flap. Little dolphin move."

Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release on May 21, 2025, with more action packed scenes and life-threatening stunts.