Meghan Markle responds to 'ADD' claims: I'm 'busy and ambitious'

Meghan Markle was recently slammed for her 'enormously shallow' business ventures

Meghan Markle knows she’s doing a lot at once, and she couldn’t be happier.

During her TIME100 Summit appearance on Wednesday, April 23, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she’s juggling a lot of things at the same time, but refused critics’ claims that she’s failing at it.

“The past year-and-a-half has been incredibly busy and ambitious,” Meghan, 43, said. “You see it all come to life and try to give yourself space and the grace to make mistakes, to know you’re not doing it right every day.”

Her comments coincide with The Diana Chronicles author Tina Brown’s comments that the Duchess is trying to be an “instant Beyonce or Michelle Obama” with her “enormously shallow” business ventures.

“She is so ADD. She just never stops making announcements and never really follows through,” Brown said on the Friday episode of the Mixed Signals podcast.

The former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief continued, “It’s like, I’m gonna do a cooking show! Nah — I’m going to be a podcaster. And hello, hello, I’ve got a beauty line!’”

Brown, 71, added, “It’s like, just do one of those things, do it really well, and then do something else. She’s weirdly panic-stricken in her business model.”

Despite the backlash, Markle’s brand is gaining traction. Her As Ever collection sold out within an hour, and Netflix has already renewed With Love, Meghan for a second season.

And though she may have had a few fumbles along the way, Meghan couldn’t be happier.

“To have a partner and a husband who is supportive, and have healthy kids who are so joyful. I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful — and I really do,” Meghan said on the TIME100 stage.