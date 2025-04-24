Princess Anne leaves UK for Turkey on key mission from King Charles

Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Princess Anne travelled to Turkey on key mission after taking on new role from his brother King Charles III amid his health crisis.

The Princess Royal landed in Turkey with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign on behalf of the British monarch.

Princess Anne, as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), will honour those who lost their lives in the historic campaign.

Zara Tindall's mother is set to visit to multiple memorial sites during her trip. She will also deliver addresses and lay wreaths. The royal will also represent the King at key commemorative events.

Her programme began with a commemorative service at the Çanakkale Martyrs' Memorial, marking the significant anniversary of the campaign. She also laid flowers at the memorial as part of the solemn ceremony.

Following this, the mother-of-two will proceed to a service at the Morto Bay French National Cemetery.

Anne's trip highlights the importance of remembering those who fought and died during the Gallipoli Campaign. At the French Commemoration, she will lay a wreath at the Lantern Tower Memorial.

The Princess Royal's visit to both Turkish and French memorials underscores the international significance of the Gallipoli commemorations. Her presence represents the continued importance of remembering the sacrifices made by all nations involved in the historic conflict.