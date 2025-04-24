Meghan Markle issues statement as royal family member delivers snub

Meghan Markle, along with Prince Harry, made a major appearance in New York for an important event on Wednesday.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the star-studded event a royal family member was also invited to the prestigious gathering.

The Duchess was invited to speak at the fifth-annual TIME100 Summit. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also in attendance at the event.

Amid rumours of a feud between Prince Harry and his cousin, Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, Edoardo seemingly made no effort to catch up with the Sussexes and departed on Wednesday.

Following the event, Meghan issued a statement about the star-studded event where she was interviewed by Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME Magazine, for a dynamic conversation.

In the statement released by the Sussex office, Meghan’s discussion about her “evolving role as a female founder, strategic business leader, and working mother” was highlighted.

“Throughout the conversation, Meghan reflected on the intentionality that drives her work—leading with purpose, creating with care, and building a legacy that champions women and uplifts communities,” it read. “She spoke candidly about her entrepreneurial journey and latest ventures.”

The mom of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet offered “a grounded and personal perspective on motherhood, creativity, and carving out space for what matters most” while also talking about balance between her public roles and private life.

The statement also comes at the heels of a major decision for Prince Harry, who is waiting for a verdict on his security battle.

While a source revealed that Harry's legal team is "cautiously optimistic" it remains to be seen if King Charles' son will finally receive police protection when he visits UK.