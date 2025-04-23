John Cena, Idris Elba team up to fight out 'worldwide plot' in new movie trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play key role in 'Heads of State'

John Cena and Idris Elba are all set to leave fans stunned with their extremely intense action sequences in new movie.

Heads of State movie, featuring the two superstars, carries some really action-packed scenes filled with a touch of joy and laughter.

Backed by Amazon MGM, the action comedy also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jack Quaid in pivotal roles.

The film depicts Cena as US President and Elba as UK Prime Minister. The two become targets of a powerful enemy and are forced to rely on each other.

The two heads team up to confront the global conspiracy that is threatening their countries’ alliance.

Priyanka, in the film, has been assigned the task to protect and deliver the two to a safe place.

The trailer has created a storm online as fans have flooded the comment section expressing their enthusiasm.

“Action packed, a must see”, one fan wrote. commented, “Oh my goodness @idriselba you are looking so damn fine. Can’t wait to watch this.”

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action comedy is slated to release on Amazon Prime on July 2.