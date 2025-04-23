Kanye West makes explosive claims about his kids with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says he hasn’t seen his 9-year-old son Saint at all this year, and he’s blaming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for it.
In a series of emotional posts shared Tuesday, April 22, on X (formerly Twitter), the 47-year-old rapper alleged that he’s been stripped of his rights as a father and is struggling to find the right legal support to fight for custody.
“I don’t get to be a dad,” West wrote, adding, “I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES.”
The father of four claimed that despite his efforts, he's been shut out of his children's lives, stating he needs a plan to “exercise [his] rights” as a parent.
Ye, who shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also questioned why other high-profile figures have stayed silent. “Why is everybody watching Kim take my kids in real time… Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Elon Musk, Trump?” he asked.
The fashion mogul also linked his political past to the custody battle, saying, “I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f**king red hat.”
Kanye and Kim finalised their divorce in 2022, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody. However, tensions have remained high, with West publicly accusing Kardashian of keeping their children from him multiple times in the past year.
Tom Hardy gears up for his upcoming role in 'Mad Max: The Wasteland' after massive fall-out
Maura Higgins sets new target following connections with Kendall, Hailey
The Duchess of Sussex reflects on struggling with her natural hair from a young age
Jennifer Aniston stuns audience with her 'unexpected' appearance in 'The Last of Us' latest season
Sebastian Stan's 'Thunderbolts' is coming out in theatres on May 2
David Beckham's previous confession about daughter resurfaces amid ongoing family drama