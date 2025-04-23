Kanye West makes explosive claims about his kids with Kim Kardashian

The rapper says he hasn’t been allowed to see his son Saint this year

Kanye West says he hasn’t seen his 9-year-old son Saint at all this year, and he’s blaming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for it.

In a series of emotional posts shared Tuesday, April 22, on X (formerly Twitter), the 47-year-old rapper alleged that he’s been stripped of his rights as a father and is struggling to find the right legal support to fight for custody.

“I don’t get to be a dad,” West wrote, adding, “I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES.”

The father of four claimed that despite his efforts, he's been shut out of his children's lives, stating he needs a plan to “exercise [his] rights” as a parent.

Ye, who shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also questioned why other high-profile figures have stayed silent. “Why is everybody watching Kim take my kids in real time… Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Elon Musk, Trump?” he asked.

The fashion mogul also linked his political past to the custody battle, saying, “I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f**king red hat.”

Kanye and Kim finalised their divorce in 2022, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody. However, tensions have remained high, with West publicly accusing Kardashian of keeping their children from him multiple times in the past year.