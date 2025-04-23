Jennifer Aniston surprisingly pops up in 'The Last of Us' latest season

Jennifer Aniston reacts to her surprise cameo in 'The Last of Us' latest season

Jennifer Aniston had no idea she'd pop up onscreen during The Last of Us season 2 premiere- but that’s exactly what happened.

The 56-year-old, who is widely known for her role as Rachel in the iconic show Friends, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 22, to react to her unexpected cameo in the episode.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, "Of all things to survive the apocalypse.”

The episode features Ellie (portrayed by Bella Ramsey), who discovers a 2003 issue of People Magazine's 'Best & Worst Dressed' featuring Aniston on the cover alongside Kate Hudson and Britney Spears.

This comes after the actress was spotted dining in with the show’s star Pedro Pascal in March, generating buzz ahead of the series’ release.

The two were snapped walking out of the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 23.

A source close to the development confirmed that Aniston is fond of the actor’s “energy and would love to work with him.”

In addition, she also extended her heartfelt wishes for the actor on his 50th birthday on the social media giant.