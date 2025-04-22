'Sinners' fans already insisting on sequel, Michael B. Jordan responds

Michael B. Jordan collaborates with Hailee Steinfeld in 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan has shared his opinion about a Sinners sequel.

The all-new movie, starring Jordan in the role of twin brother ‘Smoke’ and ‘Stack’, has created a storm at the box office with its release.

The film opened $60 million, almost reaching the record set by A Minecraft Movie on its first weekend.

Ever since, the Ryan Coogler directorial released in theatres, it has left fans wondering if there is another film planned over the horror flick.

The Creed actor has finally spoken up over the matter, insisting that it too soon to be thinking about a new entry.

He added, “Early in the count for that one, man, but it is a testament to the characters in the world Ryan created.”

“The world that exists in the history of Black American culture and the Deep South.”

As per the 38-year-old actor, ‘When you watch good movies, you want to see where they’re going next, and curious what happened before.’

Jordan believes that people’s interest in the film means that the makers have been successful in making something that resonated with the viewers.

“To me, what you said means we made something that will resonate with people, but it might be too early to get into all that”, explained Jordan.

Coogler’s film is an American horror drama that also features Hailee Steinfeld in a significant role.