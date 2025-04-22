Patrick Schwarzenegger's brother steals limelight with drastic transformation

Patrick Schwarzenegger's sibling Christopher steals limelight with drastic transformation

As The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger currently basks in the success of the famed TV series, his younger sibling Christopher has set the internet ablaze with his incredibly fit figure.

The 27-year-old showed off his thin and 'fit new frame' in a family gathering as it celebrated Easter Sunday.

As per the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Terminator actor's younger son donned 'a snug long-sleeve and fitted grey slacks' that revealed a more enhanced version of his toned body.

Reportedly, the festive celebration was attended by the 31-year-old big brother along with model girlfriend Abby Champion, mother Maria Shiver, sisters Christina and Katherina, aged 33 and 35 respectively. Katherine made her presence along with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and her husband.

The family was spotted at the Restoration Hardware restaurant in West Hollywood.

It is pertinent to note that their father Arnold Schwarzenegger who separated from their mother Maria, in 2011 was notably absent.

For the unversed, Christopher had begun low-key fitness journey back in 2020, results of which can be clearly seen.