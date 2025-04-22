Prince William makes big announcement after King Charles statement

Prince William has finally broken his silence after ditching annual royal family gathering at Windsor.

The Prince of Wales, who's taking his Earthshot Prize to its fifth Continent, has made another delightful announcement about his project after Buckingham Palace released a statement about King Charles' crucial meeting.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reshared Eartshort Prize's announcement on Instagram Story for a game of 'Guess The Animal.'

The video was captioned: "Not us thinking the first sound was a dinosaur Join @RobertIrwinPhotography and the @earthshotprize this #EarthDay for a game of Guess The Animal, and check out Earthshot's channel as they work to restore the beauty of the natural world."

William's post comes after the Palace shared interesting update about King Charles, stating: "This summer, ‘The King’s Tour Artists’, a new exhibition featuring over 70 works of art from His Majesty’s own collection, will be on display for visitors to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace."

Prince William's Earthshot Prize is adding a new continent to its roster as it marks its halfway point.

The Prince of Wales, 42, confirmed on April 3 that the annual awards, which reward new ideas to increase the sustainability of the planet, and the week of events around them, will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November.

The country was likely picked so it can dovetail with the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (known in shorthand as COP30), which is heading to Brazil too. William is set to take part in that in an as-yet-unannounced manner, it emerged late last year.