Buckingham Palace makes big plans for William after Pope Francis death

King Charles, who made a trip to Italy earlier this month, received devastating news which has left the monarch “deeply saddened”.

Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Easter Monday morning. The office of the monarch issued an emotional statement penned by King Charles to pay respects to the late pontiff.

As preparations are underway for the carefully orchestrated rites and rituals well before the conclave elects a successor, Buckingham Palace in motion making plans of its own concerning Prince William.

Rebecca English, Royal Editor for Daily Mail, revealed that they “expect something from Buckingham Palace” following the sad announcement.

She noted that the Palace needs an update for the funeral plans of the Pope after which they will make a confirmation.

“Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope’s funeral intentions and if Heads of State or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited to attend and pay their respects.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla were able to meet the late Pope during their Italy State Visit in a brief meeting at the Vatican. The meeting had originally been cancelled given the health of the Pope, however, the royal couple ended up meeting the pontiff in a 20-minute meeting.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month,” Charles wrote in a personal message of condolence.

He noted that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the Pope but their “heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”