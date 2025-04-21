Patrick Schwarzenegger makes rare comment about his father Arnold

’Patrick Schwarzenegger has recently made rare comment about his father Arnold.

In a new interview with Parade, the actor was taken aback after learning that his father and Terminator star loved watching his HBO’s hit series The White Lotus.

“I was surprised at how much he loved it. He thought it was so funny,” revealed the 31-year-old.

Sharing his father Arnold’s most loved characters from the show, Patrick said, “His favourite were the three ladies. He thought they were so funny, which I thought was funny, that he thought that they were the best.”

Interestingly, the three female stars are Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate, which are portrayed by Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb.

Patrick further said, “It’s always cool to have people watch your work and enjoy the work, and see it and tell you that.”

“For a show like this, it’s just a cool moment, because your friends and your family and everyone is watching it,” continued the actor.

Patrick added, “It just was a cool moment.”

Earlier, speaking to PEOPLE, the actor opened up about learning values from his mother, journalist Maria Shriver.

“To me, one of the things that I've learned probably the most and probably from my mom more than my dad is just: what is success to you? And really making sure you have a clear understanding of what you value in life,” stated Patrick.