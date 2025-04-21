Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian come face to face for Hollywood role

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift cross paths for surprising project

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are allegedly fighting for the same role in an upcoming remake of a Hollywood classic.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was rumoured for consideration in the casting of The Bodyguard reboot, which was played by Whitney Houston in the original movie.

However, according to the latest reports, Warner Bros. is now thinking of Kardashian as the lead role, considering her likeliness to the protagonist.

The original movie starred Houston as a famous singer who was threatened by a stalker and Kevin Costner played her protective bodyguard.

The reimagining is reportedly putting a modern twist to the story, featuring a young Latina performer as the lead character, who is grappling with the challenges of fame in the digital age.

"Everyone immediately assumed Taylor would get the lead, the role played by Whitney Houston in the original film, because The Bodyguard remake is being directed by Sam Wrench who directed the 2023 film about Taylor's Eras Tour. But Warner Bros, the studio remaking the original, is very keen on Kim," a source told Daily Mail.

The insider added, "There have already been multiple meetings and the script has been written with Kim in mind."

Speaking of the speculations about Swift playing the lead, they said, "Kim was always the person attached to this project, Taylor's name wasn't mentioned until the news came out that the remake is in the works and then it was mostly Swifties saying she'd be perfect for the part."

Although, they added, "Of course no one would ever count out Taylor if she was interested in the role.”

The creators of the movie have officially not announced which A-lister they are bringing on their project yet.