Palace shares update after royal family reunites for Easter service

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for an important event in the royal calendar which reunited members of the royal family over the weekend.

Buckingham Palace on Sunday released a special update after the King and Queen attended the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The official social media for the royals shared photos of the family in candid moments during the significant event, conspicuously leaving out Prince Andrew from the carousel.

“The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today for the traditional Easter Matins service,” the social media post caption read.

The social media post comes after the public was left in shock as the disgraced Duke of York made an appearance at the occasion. The public appearance raised concerns about the status of the Duke in the family and if the King was showing leniency to his brother once again.

However, seeing that Andrew was specifically left out in the family post, it seems that the row between Charles and the Duke is still happening behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the absence of Prince and Princess of Wales was noticeable.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 5 – were confirmed not to attend the event by Kensington Palace days prior. According to reports, the Wales family wanted to spend time together as a family before the children went back to school from holidays.

It is possible that Andrew, who has been embroiled in multiple scandals, was only allowed to attend the service knowing that Prince William won't be present, as the future king has made no secret of his dislike for his uncle.