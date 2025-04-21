Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley reveal romance with Easter PDA

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus make romance Instagram official

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus seem to have found a little more than just Easter eggs this year. The pair sparked major buzz after posting a sweet PDA moment on Instagram Sunday, celebrating the holiday in the most adorable way.

In the cheerful snapshot, the Achy Breaky Heart singer was seen planting a kiss on the cheek of the beaming Austin Powers actress.

Both stars kept things cozy and casual for their Easter hangout, appearing to be on a farm. Elizabeth, 59, sported a classic flannel shirt, jeans, and a hat, while Billy Ray, 63, embraced the festive spirit with a laid-back denim shirt and a pair of playful Easter bunny ears.

The lovefest didn’t go unnoticed by Elizabeth’s son, Damian Hurley, who cheered on the heartwarming moment in the comments with a flurry of celebration and heart emojis.

Eagle-eyed fans might have seen this romance coming.

Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

Earlier this month, Elizabeth dropped a subtle hint when she shared a video of herself twirling on a Maldives beach in a bikini. The Instagram Reel played out to Billy Ray’s song She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore, and she even tagged him in the post — a move that now feels pretty telling.

This Easter PDA comes not long after Cyrus finalized his divorce from Firerose in August 2024. Before that, he had been married to Tish Cyrus for nearly three decades, from 1993 to 2022.

As for Elizabeth, she was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010 and famously dated Hugh Grant and the late producer Steve Bing, who is Damian’s father.