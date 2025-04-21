SZA kicks off tour with scare after near fall on stage

SZA, chart-topping music icon who is best known for her hit Kill Bill, had a nerve-racking moment on the opening night of her tour when a backup dancer nearly dropped her mid-performance.

The slip happened during a dramatic moment in the show, where the 35-year-old singer danced with a performer dressed like an insect, matching a wild video in the background of a praying mantis attacking its mate.

For a few tense seconds, they struggled to stay on their feet and managed to steady themselves while trying to pretend smoothly so that it appeared that nothing ever happened.

"SZA bounces back from a near fall during the opening night of her tour," the Twitter account wrote.

Fans who saw the post had plenty to say and didn’t hold back from sharing their thoughts.

"wtf? fire him. this isn’t the place to be f**king around," shared one outraged fan calling out the dancer.

"Why he had to F up at the Minneapolis show?" questioned another.

Another fan quipped, "That recovery was smoother than most people’s entrances!"

A user blamed SZA for the fall, writing: "Bigger girls should not be doing this kind of stunt work. It was obscene to think any man could hold her."