Camille Razat bids farewell to 'Emily in Paris' in surprising turn of events

'Emily in Paris' directors unveil cast line-up for season five

Camille Razat has been left out of the upcoming season of Emily in Paris, as the show officially announced its cast line-up.

The 37-year-old actress, who played the role of Emily Cooper’s friend Camille, will not return for the fifth installment of the romantic-comedy show.

In the previous season, the story revolved around a love triangle between Emily, Camille, and Gabriel.

Toward the end of the fourth season, Razat’s character was seen packing up and leaving after a fake pregnancy twist affected her cheerful character.

Alongside Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie are all set to return for the upcoming season.

This comes on the heels of Bravo (Gabriel) previously expressing plans to step away from the show after season four.

Speaking exclusively, the French actor said, “It became not fun for me to see a character I love—who has given me so much—slowly turned into something unrecognisable. I really grew apart from him.”

Despite his comments, Bravo is still listed in the cast line-up for the season.

Meanwhile, the actress has not made any official comment regarding her exit.

For the unversed, Emily in Paris will begin filming in May 2025, with some scenes set to be shot in both Rome and Paris.