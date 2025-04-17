Aaron Taylor-Johnson steals the show in '28 Years Later' trailer

Aaron Taylor-Johnson thrills fans with recent update

Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently thrilled fans in the highly-anticipated trailer for the upcoming sequel, 28 Years Later.

The Nosferatu actor was seen terrified and being chased by rage-filled zombies in the second trailer, released on Thursday, April 17.

The trailer features a group of army officers entering a dark place, and getting attacked by skeleton-like zombies – who have been infected by virus.

Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes, starring as Dr. Kelson, is heard saying, “there was so many dead, infected, and non-infected alike. There are many kinds of death, and some are better than others.”

Aaron, 34, will be playing the role of Jamie, while Alfie Williams stars as a young boy named Spike.

The highly anticipated installment follows Jamie and Spike as they try to escape from a group of virus-infected people.

It is pertinent to mention that this horror/thriller film would not be a follow-up of the previous sequels.

Cillian Murphy, who portrayed Jim in the 2002 original film, returns as an executive producer.

The cast also includes Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Burns.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, is set to hit cinemas on June 20.