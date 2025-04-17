Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce finally put rumours to end: ‘very serious’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance goes strong amid split speculations

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are only falling more in love with each other with time, and the split rumours are not true.

The lovebirds, both 35, shut down all speculations with the revelation of their future plans together.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine that the pop superstar and Kelce have been "traveling nonstop" and savouring each second together before their demanding careers put different responsibilities upon them.

With the Kansas Chiefs tight end preparing to focus on his football career next NFL season, and Swift’s new album era ahead, "They know this time is special and won't last forever," said the insider.

Although the couple was seen out and about in the initial period of their relationship, they have now decidedly taken some time to live privately.

"They're very serious and in sync," the source added, noting that they have a shared goal to prioritise their relationship at this time and build real connection with one another.

This comes after Kelce mentioned his popstar girlfriend twice on this week’s episode of his podcast, New Heights, explaining one of the Easter Eggs in her song, So Highschool.

In the song, Swift sings about the movie, American Pie, which Kelce shared his thoughts on, during the episode.