Mark Wahlberg looks unrecognizable as mob gangster in 'By Any Means'

Mark Wahlberg shows off transformed look on sets of upcoming movie

Mark Wahlberg's new look from crime thriller By Any Means has been released sending fans into frenzy.

The Ted actor made fans take a double take with his first look as the mob hitman in Elegance Bratton-directed movie that is reportedly based on a 'true story'.

The 53-year-old could be seen sporting prosthetic chin and nose revealing the dramatic makeover as he posed for the cameras while filming his scenes in Atlanta Wednesday, April 16.

Evident from his recent appearance, the Transformers star appeared bulkier for this role as he was seen waving to cameras donning a brown suit.

The new gangster in town can be seen wearing a red button-up shirt and gold jewelry that included rings, necklace and a watch.

The Shooter alum accessorized his look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, and a toothpick in his hand.

The transformation was not limited to face and weight, the Arthur the King actor showed off longer hair styled to the side with thick sideburns.

For the unversed, the film shows the 'notorious mafia hitman and a young Black FBI agent team up to investigate the murders of civil rights leader in 1966 Mississippi.