‘Big Bang Theory’ costars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki ‘just leveled up’

Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki reunited for a "serious upgrade."

The two, who dated off-screen during the show’s early seasons, appeared together on the screen for an exciting game night.

On Tuesday, April 15, both actors posted an ad for a video game on their official Instagram accounts.

"Game night with @kaleycuoco just got a serious upgrade thanks to @royalkingdom," Galecki wrote in the caption of the video.

Meanwhile, Cuoco captioned the promotional video on her account, "Game Night with @sanctionedjohnnygalecki just leveled up."

The clip opens with Galecki barging into Cuoco’s house and throwing her board games out of the window.

“Those are my games,” she exclaimed before Galecki introduced her to the new game.

Upon making a couple of swipes on his phone, Cuoco, instantly enthralled by the puzzle game, said, "Oh wow, that is fun, you're right. We don't need these games.”

“This was so fun to shoot! Back together with my buddy JG,” she gushed over their latest collaboration in the comments section.

For the unversed, Galecki portrayed Caltech physicist Leonard Hofstadter on the series, and Cuoco played his neighbour Penny on the sitcom.