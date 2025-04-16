Tom Hardy's Netflix film 'Havoc' receives rave reviews

Directed by Gareth Evans, 'Havoc' is coming out on April 25

Venom famed Tom Hardy is all set to amuse audience with his upcoming action-packed film, Havoc.

Backed by Netflix, the new thriller is coming to the streaming platform on April 25, showcasing the 47-year-old doing some extremely challenging and intriguing stunts.

However, there is still a week left for the release of the film, but there are some critics who had already shared their first reactions about the action thriller.

The movie was premiered last night in London and so the early reviews have also surfaced on the internet, with many praising the action involved in it.

Mitchell Beaupre of Letterboxd told Bluesky that the Gareth Evans directorial is 'relentlessly brutal neo-noir punctuated by two of the best action sequences of the decade.'

"It’ll put a lump in your throat and then drop kick it out. Tom Hardy is on fire. Timothy Olyphant as silky smooth as ever. A banger."

Meanwhile, Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy called the film as ‘terrific fun’.

He wrote, "Gareth Evans is back showing everybody how action should be done in the insanely violent Havoc, coming to Netflix next Friday,"

"There's one particular club sequence that I cannot stop rewatching, marvelling at the technical audacity of it all. Terrific fun."

Besides Hardy, Havoc also stars Jessie Mein Li, Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker.