Maya Hawke makes red carpet debut with Boyfriend Christian Hutson

Maya Hawke made her first-ever red carpet appearance with her boyfriend Christian Lee Hutson, at Broadway.

The daughter of Ethan Hawke attended the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain to support her Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink.

The lovebirds met four years ago through their work in music and then collaborated in 2024, on Hawke’s album Chaos Angles.

In July 2024, Do Revenge actress opened up on the Zach Sang Show, about her experience of working with her boyfriend Hutson.

"It is awesome. I mean, I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It's the best," she said.

"They know you, and as a human being who has dated other people," continued the Missing Out singer. "They really know you as a person who has feelings not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto."

Sink stars as high school student Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor Is the Villain.

The play, written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, follows a group of high school students reading Arthur Miller's classic Salem Witch Trials play The Crucible.

Other Stranger Things cast members who came to support her, included Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo.