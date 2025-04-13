Machine Gun Kelly makes first appearance after baby’s birth at Coachella

Machine Gun Kelly got on the stage after welcoming baby with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly blew fans away with a surprise performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with Three 6 Mafia and his friend Travis Barker.

The 34-year-old rapper marked his first performance since his baby’s arrival on Friday, April 11th.

The footage posted on X, from the event, showed MGK dancing to Hit a Muthaf---- while Barker played the drum.

The Emo Girl hitmaker took to Instagram and shared the video himself.

Sharing the same footage with the group on X, MGK wrote, “Let me cook” and then went on to give a shout-out Juicy J.

"Juice believed in me 2011 before the world did. First rapper to pull up and get high with me. First major feature I had. The chorus of 'wild boy' is sampled from our song on his mixtape."

MGK shared a video on Instagram, announcing the birth of his daughter on March 27th.

He wrote, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25."