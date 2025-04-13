Patrick Schwarzenegger supports ‘White Lotus’ costar Lisa at Coachella

Patrick Schwarzenegger joined Blackpink’s Lisa at Coachella 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger has formed lasting bonds at The White Lotus as he showed up for his costar Lisa at her Coachella set.

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday, April 11th, and shared a video of himself dancing and enjoying during Lisa’s performance at the music festival.

Schwarzenegger gushed about the Blackpink singer, writing that she "CRUSHED It."

Lisa made her acting debut as Mook at The White Lotus season 3, while Schwarzenegger played Saxon Ratliff on the hit show.

The actor was seen holding a star-shaped light-up stick in the video as he danced with a drink in one hand.

Schwarzenegger sported a short-sleeve light blue buttoned down shirt with black and white stripes, over a white tee, and dark jeans, for the festival.

Another star from the HBO show, Tayme Thapthimthong, also stepped out to support Lisa, ad was seen dancing in the background of Schwarzenegger’s video clip.

Lisa was seen performing her famous track, Money, from her self-titled debut solo album. She addressed The White Lotus fans during the performance, saying, "This is Lisa. And for The White Lotus fans, you might be surprised to see Mook on stage."

Posing dramatically, she added, "This is her when she’s not working, you know?"