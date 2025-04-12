Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unusual home addition

Perfect singer Ed Sheeran made a shocking confession about what he has been building behind music scenes at his home.

During a recent interview with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast, aired on Wednesday, April 9, the Shape of You hitmaker revealed that neither clubs nor bars he likes to enjoy spending time in a pub that too in his backyard.

When the host brought up his garden pub during their conversation, the 34-year-old explained it was modeled after his faourite local spot, one he used to visit regularly with friends during his teenage years.

After rising to fame, the I Don’t Care singer could no longer go there without drawing attention, so he decided to recreate the experience at home.

"Everyone always knew that I went to this place," he shared, "and there was a dilapidated barn on my land. I was like, we could just turn it into a pub."

Sheeran also revealed that the pub, which he bought from eBay, has a sentimental name: Lancaster Lock.

"It's basically my mum's maiden name and my wife's mum's maiden name," he revealed.

The quirky but charming addition to his property has sparked fans’ reactions.

Some called for a full house tour, with one joking, "Ed’s creating his own town - Sheeranville sounds a nice place to visit."

Others noted the deeper meaning behind his decision: "imaging [sic] having to build your own world so you can enjoy it like a normal person. Puts fame in perspective."