Meghan Markle shares surprising family tradition since moving to US

Meghan Markle, who premiered the first episode of her podcast on Tuesday, had a candid conversation with guest Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Whitney became the world’s youngest female billionaire when she took Bumble public as its CEO in February 2021. During their candid conversation, Meghan seemingly revealed an unexpected tradition she has with her family for New Year’s Eve.

Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and moved to the US after giving up their senior royal positions.

The Bumble founder recalled meeting Meghan and Harry for the first time few years ago. Whitney and her husband were on their way to a party when they stopped by at the Sussexes.

Whitney, who was dressed in a “rhinestone disco crystal ball cowboy outfit” recalled wondering how would she meet “iconic, elegant, classy couple”.

However, the Whitney was surprised to learn that Meghan and Harry were having a quiet night during one of the most celebrated holidays. However, it was also because the couple's children — Prince Archie, now 5, and Princess Lilibet, now 3 — were still very young.

“I’d call it an ‘East Coast New Year’s,’” Meghan explained with a laugh. “That ball is dropping at 9 p.m. [PT], and I’m going to bed.”

She further quipped, “To this day, Archie still will say, ‘When do I get to see the cowboys again?’”

Meghan’s new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder with Lemonada Media comes nearly two years after the Spotify deal collapse.

The Duchess of Sussex will be coming out with more episodes but the full guestlist has not yet been revealed.