Jennifer Garner gives update on how mom’s doing 1 year after dad’s death

Jennifer Garner on parents

Jennifer Garner is reflecting on love, loss, and laughter as she marked an emotional anniversary with a heartfelt message for her parents.

On Tuesday, April 8, the actress took to Instagram Stories to remember her late father, William John Garner, who passed away on March 30, 2024, and to share an update on how her mom, Patricia, is holding up.

"We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends).

I spoke to my mom for a long time this morning — she spent half of the conversation telling me she's grateful and the other half laughing," Garner wrote with her signature mix of honesty and warmth.

Clearly, Patricia’s spirit is as strong as ever — and apparently, her sense of humor hasn’t missed a beat.

Garner continued, "She loves and misses Dad (of course, he was the best and they were such a great time), but Mom is determined to live."

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Ever the proud daughter, Garner praised her mom for showing resilience in the face of grief, adding, "You are the coolest, best example, Mom. I love you," and gave a loving nod to her dad with, "Hi, Dad, we love you too."

Back when she first shared the news of her father’s passing, the Family Switch star kept it beautifully real.

"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

And in true Garner fashion, she ended that post with gratitude — not just for the man her dad was, but for all the memories he left behind.

"Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."