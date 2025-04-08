Kim Kardashian's fashion brand drive-in event sparks excitement in LA

Kim Kardashian ignited excitement in Los Angeles with a special pop-up event for her SKIMS brand.

The fashion icon transformed the iconic Mel's Diner into the SKIMS Drive-In, creating a unique experience for her fans.

Kardashian arrived at the event dressed in her signature style, showcasing the comfort and versatility of her brand.

The event's 50s and 60s-inspired vibe added to the fun, with Kardashian and her kids, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint, enjoying the night and taking photos in a photobooth.

The event also sparked curiosity about a mystery man spotted with Kardashian. Social media users were eager to identify the individual, with some speculating about his relationship with the reality TV star.

"Who is the man with Kim Kardashian?" asked one user. "Is he a new love interest or just a friend?" wondered another.

Despite the speculation, SKIMS continues to make waves in the fashion world. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has become a household name, thanks to Kardashian's savvy marketing and branding efforts.

In another news, the mother-of-four has reached out to Beyoncé to offer support amid Kanye West's recent controversy. West's comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children have sparked widespread criticism, and Kardashian has expressed her sympathy and solidarity with the singer.

The incident has highlighted the complexities of Kardashian's relationship with her ex-husband, West. Despite their personal differences, Kardashian has chosen to support Beyoncé during this challenging time.